Iconic DU restaurant sells to owner of Four Friends Kitchen in Stapleton

Denver County
Property Location: 2070 S. University Blvd., Denver
Property Description: 3,246-sf, two-story restaurant, YOC 1950 (renovated in 2016), brick & masonry, six parking spaces
Land Size: 8,875 sf
Sales Price: $1.4M, or $431.30 per sf
Reception No.: 2017033850
Grantor: DU Holding LLC, Ford Kimball, mgr.
Grantee: Four Friends Holding LLC, Kurt & Sarah Pletcher & Tim & Genefer Thornton, mgrs., 303-388-8299
Closing Date: 3/10
Financing: $932,533 & $746,026 payable to UMB Bank, NA
Comments: This property was listed by Joshua Cohen, 720-232-4014, of John Propp Commercial Group. The lease rate was quoted at $39 psf triple net. Buyer is an attorney and also one of the owners of Four Kitchens in Stapleton, 2893 Roslyn St., www.fourfriendskitchen.com.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.