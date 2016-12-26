Husband & wife swim team to open Goldfish Swim School

Denver County
Property Location: NEC E. 50th Ave. & Central Park Blvd., Denver
Property Description: Vacant land, plan to build Goldfish Swim School
Land Size: 53,470 sf
Sales Price: $800,000 or $14.96 psf
Reception No.: 2016175928
Closing Date: 12/14
Grantor: FC Stapleton II LLC, Brian Fennelly, VP, 303-382-1800
Grantee: Turner Property Holdings LLC, Amy Turner & Patrick T. Turner, mgr., 801-809-7250 or patrickturner30@gmail.com
2703 Galena St., Denver 80238
Financing: $400,000 payable to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, SBA loan
Comments: See Lot 1, Block 1, Stapleton Filing No. 44, 2014067794;
See APN: 01153-04-001 or 9119 E. 50th Ave., Denver 80238. The building will contain 9,223-sf single-story building that will allow 261 occupants
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.