Husband & wife swim team to open Goldfish Swim School

Denver County

Property Location: NEC E. 50th Ave. & Central Park Blvd., Denver

Property Description: Vacant land, plan to build Goldfish Swim School

Land Size: 53,470 sf

Sales Price: $800,000 or $14.96 psf

Reception No.: 2016175928

Closing Date: 12/14

Grantor: FC Stapleton II LLC, Brian Fennelly, VP, 303-382-1800

Grantee: Turner Property Holdings LLC, Amy Turner & Patrick T. Turner, mgr., 801-809-7250 or patrickturner30@gmail.com

2703 Galena St., Denver 80238

Financing: $400,000 payable to Wells Fargo Bank, NA, SBA loan

Comments: See Lot 1, Block 1, Stapleton Filing No. 44, 2014067794;

See APN: 01153-04-001 or 9119 E. 50th Ave., Denver 80238. The building will contain 9,223-sf single-story building that will allow 261 occupants

