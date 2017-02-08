What would fit inside the 1144 Fifteenth office tower? [Infographic]

The landscape of downtown Denver is undergoing a mountainous change.

Construction is underway on 1144 Fifteenth Street, a 671,101-square-foot office tower on 15th Street between Arapahoe and Lawrence streets. The 40-story structure is set to be completed in late 2017.

In honor of what will be the fifth tallest building in Denver, LawnStarter Lawn Care Denver decided to poke around and find out how many of 12 familiar structures in Denver theoretically could be piled into 1144 Fifteenth, based on square footage. The results of our “investigation” are in the infographic below. You’ll never believe how many Starbucks shops could be jammed into this high-rise!

