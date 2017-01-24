Houston developer acquires 130 acres near Gaylord Hotel @ DIA

Adams County

Property Location: NEC Himalaya Road & E. 64th Ave., west side of Himalaya Road, approximately 300 feet north of E. 64th Ave., Aurora

Property Description: Vacant land

Land Size: 129.893 acres

Sales Price: $9.23M, or $1.63 psf

Reception No.: 2016000114521

Grantor: LNR CPI High Point LLC, Patrick Galvin, VP

Grantee: Rida High Point Land LLC, by: Rida Development Corp., Ira M. Mitzner, signatory, 713-961-3835, 1777 Walker St., Suite 501, Houston, TX 77010

Closing Date: 12/22

Comments: Two tracts of land containing 70.326 acres and tract 2 containing 59.567 acres, total of 129.893 acres comprise the site. See APN: 01821-023-00-005, 01821-103-00-010. The sale includes mineral rights that were owned by the seller.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.