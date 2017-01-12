Hotel Indigo to open near Union Station

Hotel Indigo Denver, the Mile High City’s newest boutique-style hotel, will open its doors Friday, Jan. 20. Located at 1801 Wewatta St., in downtown Denver’s thriving Union Station neighborhood, the hotel will offer 180 guest rooms and 1,188 square feet of meeting and event space.

An InterContinental Hotels Group hotel, the property was co-developed by Portman Holdings, a commercial real estate company concentrating on urban, well-designed development and redevelopment projects, and Hensel Phelps, one of the largest general contractors and construction managers in the United States. It will be managed by Hospitality Ventures Management Group, an Atlanta-based, private hotel ownership and management company.

The LEED-certified building, designed by internationally recognized architectural and engineering firm John Portman & Associates, features a multifaceted façade of stacked elements, including inviting transparent glass on the ground floor, perforated metal screening and floor-to-ceiling glazing. Artwork evokes memories of the Colorado gold rush.

“The hotel will reinvigorate the street through transparency, connectedness and public space development in a responsive and sustainable project for the city of Denver,” said Gordon Beckman, design director. “The hotel was designed with a millennial mind-set to appeal to business and leisure travelers of all demographics who seek the charm of a boutique property combined with the branded excellence to be found in all IHG hotels.”

Hotel Indigo Denver’s interior will deliver a fresh, unique and locally inspired design without compromising comfort. Guest rooms will feature hardwood floors, polished concrete ceilings, interior sliding barn doors, oversized beds with throw pillows and a plush duvet, spa-inspired showers with complimentary Aveda products, oversized desk space, and murals depicting Denver, the Rocky Mountains and Colorado’s Front Range. A complimentary, 24-hour fitness studio will feature Lifestyle cardiovascular equipment, free weights, televisions, showers and locker rooms.

The hotel’s 1,188 sf of meeting and event space includes three rooms accommodating up to 200 guests in a variety of layouts. These include the Hickenlooper Boardroom, as well as the Green Room and the Russell Room, which can be combined into a larger Green Russell room. All are equipped with the latest amenities, including high-speed wireless internet access and digital projectors.

Hotel Indigo Denver will operate as a pet-friendly hotel, offering a range of amenities for guests’ furry friends, including treats, canine cocktail hours and dog-walking services.

Additionally, Hotel Indigo’s employees are Denver experts who live, work and play in the Mile High City and are available to share a variety of itineraries for varying interests. Guests are encouraged to interact with such local experts as the hotel’s “RiNo Guru,” the “Theatre Smarty Pants,” the “Bowling Master” and other associate experts. Foodies, sports fanatics, outdoorsmen, art connoisseurs and craft beer lovers alike will discover something to enjoy in Denver, from its lively culinary offerings, seven professional sports teams, innovative brewing and distilling scene, and more than 300 days of sunshine a year.

“Our neighborhood defines us, but our people make us who we are. When you surround yourself with creative, quirky, nerdy, outgoing, artsy and fun smarty pants – and drop them into a neighborhood with a rich history and bright future –amazing things happen,” said Amy Healy, Hotel Indigo general manager.

“The Hotel Indigo Denver is a perfect complement to our growing portfolio of third-party managed hotels in top urban markets with high barriers to new entry,” said Robert S. Cole, founder, president and CEO of HVMG. “We are very familiar with the Indigo brand, having operated the Hotel Indigo Atlanta since its opening in December 2015. Upon opening, we are confident the hotel will ramp up quickly on its way to becoming the market and segment leader.”