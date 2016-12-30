HFF refinances Freight properties

Leon McBroom and Josh Simon of the Denver office of Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. recently arranged slightly more than $18 million in permanent financing for Freight office building and Freight Residences, an apartment building.

Both are anchor buildings in the TAXI community in RiNo.

TAXI was developed and owned by Mickey and Kyle Zeppelin, principals of Zeppelin development,

TAXI feature retail, office and residential components.

McBroom and Simon closed the two loans in separate transactions with different lenders.

“We marketed each of these a little bit differently,” Simon said.

“I can tell you with the Freight Residences, we marketed to them exclusively to the agencies.”

He and McBroom secured an $11.148 million, 10-year, fixed-rate loan for the 48-unit, 49,962-square-foot Freight Residences apartment building through Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.’s Capital Market Execution program.

The securitized loan will be serviced by HFF, a Freddie Mac Multifamily Approved seller/servicer for conventional loans.

“We took a more targeted approach for the Freight Residences,” which opened earlier this year, Simon said.

The property’s one-, three- and four-bedroom residences feature upgraded appliance packages, modern designs and functional floor plans.

Amenities include a swimming pool, creative recreation room, dining options and a fitness center.

The 100-percent-leased, walkable property offers easy access to a variety of transit options, including buses and light rail.

RiNo, one of Denver’s fastest growing neighborhoods, sports an increasing number of trendy restaurants and brewpubs.

Simon and McBroom also arranged a $6.86 million, 10-year, fixed-rate loan for Freight, first was a $6.86 million, 10-year, fixed-rate loan for Freight, a 28,781-sf “creative office” building completed in 2011.

The three-story Freight was designed by Dynia Architects. It features a communal conference room, shared kitchen/lounge and an outdoor movie theatre on Freight Plaza.

Freight is occupied by 16 diverse office tenants in industries, including marketing, computer software, retail and architecture.

That loan was placed with a securitized lender.

Wall Street offers excellent interest rates as well as long-term debt.

“These are both great loans,” Simon said.

“Mickey and Kyle aren’t going anywhere. They are true long-term owners. Now, the financing is put to bed for the next 10 years.”

In addition to Freight and Freights residences, TAXI, along the left bank of the South Platte River, includes six other buildings.

In total, TAXI has more than 400,000 sf of mixed-use, office, residential and retail.