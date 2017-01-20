Hamilton Zanze acquires Class B office buildings in Aurora & Centennial

Property Location: 12100-12250 E. Iliff Ave., Aurora, “Aurora Corporate Plaza”

Property Description: 219,268-sf, three-story office complex (3 buildings) YOC 1983, concrete panel construction

Land Size: 17.15 acres

Sales Price: $17.38M, or $79.24 per sf

Reception No.: B7006469

Grantor: TNREF III Aurora Corporate Plaza LLC, Paul R. Turovsky, mgr.

Grantee: 1500 ACP LLC, David P. Messing, mgr., 37 Graham St, Suite 200B, San Francisco, CA 94129, c/o Hamilton Zanze, 415-561-6800

File Date: 1/18

Financing: $9.95M payable to Guaranty Bank & Trust, due 12-29-19

Comments: See APN: 1973-25-3-21-001, 1973-25-3-21-002 & 1973-25-3-45-001. Lots 1-2 Block 1, Tishman: Aurora Sub Filing No. 1: Lot 1, Block 1, Aurora Corporate Plaza Sub. Filing No. 1, see D514476. This property was listed by Riki Hashimoto, 303-260-4383, & Dan Grooters, 303-260-4384, of NGKF Capital Markets. This property was 78% occupied at time of listing. The seller was based out of White Plains, NY, 925-939-1209

Property Location: 7200 S. Alton Way, Centennial, “Corporate 25”

Property Description: 134,598-sf, four-story office building, YOC 1980, concrete construction, with 510 parking spaces, renovated in 2004

Land Size: 6.64 acres

Sales Price: $16.63M, or $123.52 per sf

Reception No.: B7006469

Grantor: TNREF III Corporate 25 LLC, Paul R. Turovsky, mgr.

Grantee: 1500 Centennial LLC, David P. Messing, mgr., 37 Graham St., Suite 200B, San Francisco, CA 94129, c/o Hamilton Zanze, 415-561-6800

File Date: 1/18

Financing: $9.7M payable to JPMorgan Bank, due 1-1-27

Comments: See APN: Lot 1 Block 1, Southgate Business Park Filing No. 3. The building contains three separate structures, which include: 55,658-sf, three-story building, 31,101-sf, three story building & 47,839-sf, four-story building. This property was listed by Ryan Stout, Nathan Bradley & Zach Williams, Cushman & Wakefield. The seller was based out of White Plains, NY, 925-939-1209

