Growing pains force music management firm to acquire office complex

Denver County

Property Location: 743-747-753 Kalamath St., Denver

Property Description: 1,846-sf office, 2,465 sf-office (rear building), 4,192-sf office, total of 8,503 sf, 3-building commercial campus with 18 off-street parking spaces, YOC 1890, renovated in 2000, 2003 & updated in 2011

Land Size: 13,125 sf

Sales Price: $1.79M, or $211.57 psf

Reception No.: 2017005393

Grantor:. JT Real Estate LLC & Therese Allen LLC, Jeff Riley, mgr.

Grantee: TBS Holdings LLC, Chris W. Tetzell, Brian L. Schwartz & Alex Brahl, mgrs., 303-565-5690; 925 W. 7th Ave., Denver 80204

Closing Date: 12/30

Financing: *$1.62M payable to MidFirst Bank, due 1-13-42

Comments: One building has 18-x-12’ & 10-x-7’ garage doors, full kitchen, HVAC, security system. This property was listed by Hal Naiman & Josh Snyder of the Sherman Agency, 303-572-8778, for $1.95M. *Buyer owns nearby property at 925 W. 7th Ave. and is also encumbered in the loan by MidFirst Bank. See APN: 05044-20-027 & 05044-20-026.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.