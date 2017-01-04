Glendale apartments sell to California investor for $263,000 per door

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 650 S. Dahlia St., Glendale, “Alister Cherry Creek Apts.”

Property Description: 324-unit apartment complex with 188 units renovated, w/18 three-story buildings plus clubhouse, 305,020 sf rentable, YOC 1995, 244 open parking spaces,

Land Size: 15.2 acres

Sales Price: $85.15M, or $262,812 per unit, or $279.17 psf

Reception No.: D6148620

Closing Date: 12/13

Grantor: H Creek Apartments Owner LLC, Wesley H. Dickerson, senior managing director, c/o SteelWave, 650-571-2200

Grantee: JTJ Colorado RE Cherry Creek LLC c/o Braddock & Logan Services Inc., (E. Raphel, mgr., 4155 Blackhawk Plaza Circle, Suite 201, Danville, CA 94506

Financing: Assume $46.15M dated 10-17-14, payable to CBRE Capital Markets

Comments: This property was negotiated by the CBRE Inc. Denver Multifamily team including David Potarf, 303-628-7414, Daniel Woodward, 303-628-7417, & Matt Barnett, 303-628-7422. The APN is: 1973-18-1-05-001.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.