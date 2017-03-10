Food-service equipment supplier leases 117,000 square feet

Food-service equipment supplier BSI leased a 117,000-square-foot building at Hub 25, a new Class A industrial park at 601 E. 64th Ave. in Denver.

BSI is widely recognized for manufacturing “ZGuards,” food shields used in restaurants and cafeterias, and also provides counter systems, sinks/floor troughs, carts and many other food display or merchandising systems to restaurants nationally.

Tyler Carner and Jeremy Ballenger, senior vice presidents with CBRE’s Denver office, represented the landlord, Denver-based Westfield Co., in the lease negotiation. Steve Hager and Matt Trone with Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

“BSI recognized the advantages of a centrally located infill location that is accessible for both customers but also the company’s skilled labor force,” said Carner. “BSI relocated from an area impacted by the National Western Center redevelopment project. Remaining in a central location was important to employees and leadership alike.”

Hub 25, a 421,499-square-foot master-planned Class A industrial park, delivered its four buildings in the fourth quarter of 2016. Three buildings totaling 304,499 sf are available with spaces that can be divided down to 20,000 sf.

“Hub 25 is an ideal option for showroom, distribution/warehouse and manufacturing tenants seeking Class A industrial space that is highly visible by 213,000 drivers per day and centrally located in the growing Denver market,” said Ballenger.