Denver’s Baker addition apartments fetch $216,667 per door

Denver County

Property Location: 245 Bannock St., Denver

Property Description: 15-unit, three-story apt. building w/11,517 sf, YOC 1963, brick construction (11 two-bedroom units and four one-bedroom units)

Land Size: 8,875 sf

Sales Price: $3.25M, or $216,667 per door, or $282.19 per sf

Reception No.: 2017033936

Grantor: 245 Bannock LLC, Daniel J. Longo, mgr.

Grantee: Triple J Denver Property Bannock LLC c/o Cornerstone Apartment Services Inc., 303-333-1999

Closing Date: 3/10

Comments: This property was listed by the seller, D.J. Longo, 303-818-7368.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.