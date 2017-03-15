Denver Tech Center office sells to AAA of Colorado for $11.8 million

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 6061 S. Willow Dr., Greenwood Village, “Atrium 1”

Property Description:136,592-sf, three-story office building, YOC 1980, masonry construction

Land Size: 6.406 acres

Sales Price: $11.8M, or $86.39 per sf

Reception No.: D7021888

Grantor: St. Paul Fire and Marine Insurance Company, R. William Inserra, VP

Grantee: EPC Holdings 896 LLC c/o AAA Colorado Inc., Linda Cavanagh, CEO, 4100 E. Arkansas Ave., Denver 80222

Closing Date: 2/21

Comments: Buyer/exchanger is located at 40 Lake Bellevue Drive, Bellevue, WA 98005. Karen S. King is VP of EPC Exchange Corporation. Todd Wheeler, 303-813-6441, and Dan Beer, 303-813-6494, of Cushman & Wakefield were the leasing agents but it is unknown if they handled the sale end. It is unconfirmed that AAA of Colorado is the true buyer and will relocate to this property.

