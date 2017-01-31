Denver Tech Center building fetches $8.5 million

Arapahoe County
Property Location: 5655 S. Yosemite St., Greenwood Village, “Yosemite Office Center”
Property Description: 72,285-sf, four-story office building, YOC 1982, brick
Land Size: 6.64 acres
Sales Price: $8.53M, or $123.52 per sf
Reception No.: B7006071
Grantor:. NBS Yosemite OPCO LLC, Rance S. Gregory, 503-952-0745 by: Morrison Street Capital
Grantee: Yosemite Office Center LLC & Silver J LLC, Daniel B. Murphy & James V. Murphy, mgrs., 1660 S. Albion St., Suite 200, Denver 80222
Closing Date: 1/17
Financing: $5.97M payable to Bell Credit Union, due 1-17-27
Comments: Lease rates are quoted at $19.50 to $20.50 per square foot, full service. There are 26 surface parking spaces and 232 covered parking spaces. Al McCarthy was the commercial business officer for Bell Credit Union.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.