Denver Tech Center building fetches $8.5 million

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 5655 S. Yosemite St., Greenwood Village, “Yosemite Office Center”

Property Description: 72,285-sf, four-story office building, YOC 1982, brick

Land Size: 6.64 acres

Sales Price: $8.53M, or $123.52 per sf

Reception No.: B7006071

Grantor:. NBS Yosemite OPCO LLC, Rance S. Gregory, 503-952-0745 by: Morrison Street Capital

Grantee: Yosemite Office Center LLC & Silver J LLC, Daniel B. Murphy & James V. Murphy, mgrs., 1660 S. Albion St., Suite 200, Denver 80222

Closing Date: 1/17

Financing: $5.97M payable to Bell Credit Union, due 1-17-27

Comments: Lease rates are quoted at $19.50 to $20.50 per square foot, full service. There are 26 surface parking spaces and 232 covered parking spaces. Al McCarthy was the commercial business officer for Bell Credit Union.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.