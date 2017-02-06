Denver investors Herzog & Gittelman acquire Arvada industrial building

Jefferson County
Property Location: 6770 W. 52nd Ave., Arvada
Property Description: 27,848-sf industrial building, YOC 1998, concrete tilt-up construction
Land Size: 2.34 acres
Sales Price: $3.25M, or $116.70 psf
Reception No.: 2017009378
Grantor: En-Sim Partnership LLP, Douglas S. Simons, gen. ptnr., 970-683-2480
Grantee: BKramer REI LLC & Arvada Flex 2016, Steven S. Gittelman, mgr., c/o J. Herzog & Sons, Martin Herzog, mgr., 303-757-8811
1720 S. Bellaire St., Suite 1209, Denver 80222
Closing Date: 1/23
Financing: $2.28M payable to Bellco Credit Union
Comments: See APN: 39-133-02-014. The property was listed for sale by CBRE Inc., Jim Bolt, 720-528-6310, & Jeremy Kroner, 303-264-1916. It was also listed for lease at $9.50 psf NNN with estimated expenses at $3.49 per sf. Seller is principal of Enstrom Candies in Grand Junction.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.