Denver investors Herzog & Gittelman acquire Arvada industrial building

Jefferson County

Property Location: 6770 W. 52nd Ave., Arvada

Property Description: 27,848-sf industrial building, YOC 1998, concrete tilt-up construction

Land Size: 2.34 acres

Sales Price: $3.25M, or $116.70 psf

Reception No.: 2017009378

Grantor: En-Sim Partnership LLP, Douglas S. Simons, gen. ptnr., 970-683-2480

Grantee: BKramer REI LLC & Arvada Flex 2016, Steven S. Gittelman, mgr., c/o J. Herzog & Sons, Martin Herzog, mgr., 303-757-8811

1720 S. Bellaire St., Suite 1209, Denver 80222

Closing Date: 1/23

Financing: $2.28M payable to Bellco Credit Union

Comments: See APN: 39-133-02-014. The property was listed for sale by CBRE Inc., Jim Bolt, 720-528-6310, & Jeremy Kroner, 303-264-1916. It was also listed for lease at $9.50 psf NNN with estimated expenses at $3.49 per sf. Seller is principal of Enstrom Candies in Grand Junction.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.