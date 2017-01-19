Denver investor acquires Lone Tree retail building for $316 per sf

Douglas County

Property Location: 9234 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree

Property Description: 16,311-sf multitenant retail building, YOC 2006

Land Size: 2.5 acres

Sales Price: $5.15M, or $315.74 per sf

Reception No.: 2017000649

Grantor: Stoneybrook Investments SPE LLC, Kevin McCoy, mgr., & Coot Oil SPE LLC, Gordon Penny, mgr.

Grantee: Meadows at Lone Tree LLC (50.789%) & Masbro RLLP (49.211%), c/o of Prime Management, Andrew P. Wolf, 303-997-2593

Closing Date: 1/9

Financing: Cash

Comments: See APN: 2231-033-06-023. Buyer’s company is Prime Management, 303-255-4700.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.