Denver investor acquires Lone Tree retail building for $316 per sf

Douglas County
Property Location: 9234 Park Meadows Drive, Lone Tree
Property Description: 16,311-sf multitenant retail building, YOC 2006
Land Size: 2.5 acres
Sales Price: $5.15M, or $315.74 per sf
Reception No.: 2017000649
Grantor: Stoneybrook Investments SPE LLC, Kevin McCoy, mgr., & Coot Oil SPE LLC, Gordon Penny, mgr.
Grantee: Meadows at Lone Tree LLC (50.789%) & Masbro RLLP (49.211%), c/o of Prime Management, Andrew P. Wolf, 303-997-2593
Closing Date: 1/9
Financing: Cash
Comments: See APN: 2231-033-06-023. Buyer’s company is Prime Management, 303-255-4700.
