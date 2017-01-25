Denver Investor acquires Centennial office building for $116 per square foot

Arapahoe County

Property Location: 7936 Arapahoe Ct., Centennial

Property Description: 29,771-sf, three-story office building, YOC 1981, brick

Land Size: 1.57 acres

Sales Price: $2.09M, or $116.23 psf

Reception No.: D7005250

Grantor:. Flying B Properties LLC, Joel S. Bush, mgr.

Grantee: 7936 Arapahoe Court A & B LLC, Eli Diamant & Daniel H. Meitus, mbrs., 2165 S. Platte River Drive, Denver 80223

Closing Date: 1/13

Financing: $1.49M payable to Alpine Bank, Rifle 81650, due 1-13-27

Comments: See APN: 2075-28-2-18-008. This property was listed by Scott Fischer of Unique Properties LLC, 303-882-8622, for $2.25M. Lease rates are quoted at $15 to $16 per square foot. The net operating income at time of sale was $169,005 (includes a 15.43% vacancy rate), indicating an actual 8.1% cap rate. The lobby, hallways and restrooms have been updated and a new roof was installed during summer 2016. The expenses for the building are $6.25 per square foot.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.