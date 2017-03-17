Denver investment firm acquires 423,412 sf for $36.4 million in Aurora

Adams County

Property Location: 2450-2470 Airport Blvd., Aurora

Property Description: 423,412-sf industrial buildings (two), YOC 2004, concrete tilt-up construction

Land Size: 25.45 acres

Sales Price: $36.43M, or $86.03 per sf

Reception No.: 17626

Grantor: Pacifica Airways, et al., c/o Pacifica Real Estate Group, E. Russell Fraser

Grantee: IPT Airways DC LLC, J.R. Wetzel, mgr., 303-339-3650, c/o Industrial Property Trust, 518 17th St., 17th Floor, Denver 80202

Closing Date: 2/28

Comments: 24’ clear, lease rates quoted at $5.75 sf NNN plus $2.45 psf expenses. First building includes 91,337 sf & second building contains 332,075 sf.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.