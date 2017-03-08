Denver developer spends $37.20 per sf for key retail site in Littleton

Arapahoe County

Property Location: SEC Broadway & E. Littleton Blvd.

Property Description: existing 25,000-sf auto dealership

Land Size: 3.51 acres

Sales Price: $5M, or $37.20 per sf

Reception No.: B7019226

Grantor: Arapahoe Motors Inc., 303-730-1300

Grantee: Drake Littleton Partners LLC, Jon Power, mgr., 303-951-7301

Closing Date: 2/15

Comments: Stew Mosko & Ray Rosado of Cushman & Wakefield handled the transaction. There are two buildings proposed for this site, including 26,137 sf & 13,892 sf, with 173 parking spaces.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.