Denver developer acquires prime Lakewood retail site

Jefferson County

Property Location: Northeast corner of South Yarrow Street & West Alameda Avenue, Lakewood

Property Description: Vacant retail site, see APN: 49-113-16-030

Land Size: 1.44 acres

Sales Price: $1.65M, or $26.30 psf

Reception No.: 2017000489

Grantor: Suppa Properties LLC, Raymond J. Suppa, mgr., 4950 Kahala Ave., Honolulu, HI 96816

Grantee: EGQ Inc., by: Melinda Quiat of Quiat Companies Inc., Jeff Deem, mgr., 303-759-1000, 1873 S. Bellaire St., Suite 900, Denver 80222

Closing Date: 1/3

Comments: Two retail buildings totaling approximately 18,000 sf (5,200-sf building along W. Alameda Ave. & 12,800-sf, two-story retail building along S. Yarrow St. are proposed for the site. Centerpoint Integrated Solutions LLC is engaged with the buyer for the development of the site. Contact Amanda Steinle, 303-679-6978 or asteinle@centerpoint-is.com. Final building site approval has not been approved by the city of Lakewood Planning Department. Contact Brea Pafford, 303-987-7571.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.