Colorado School of Mines strikes gold with acquisition of 1600 Jackson St.

Jefferson County

Property Location: 1600 Jackson St., Golden

Property Description: *32,416-sf, three-story office building, YOC 1981

Land Size: 46,146 sf

Sales Price: $4.9M, or $151.16 psf

Reception No.: 2017028896

Grantor: Pres Jackson LLC, Ronald Katz, mgr., St. Helena, CA 94574

Grantee: The Colorado School of Mines

Closing Date: 3/20

Financing: Cash

Comments: See APN: 30-342-11-027 & 30-342-11-065. Property was listed and sold by Mark Bennett of Westar Real Property Services Inc., 303-798-0212. Colorado School of Mines has occupied approximately 6,900 square feet for the last eight years. The seller hired Bennett to sell the building and the School of Mines was one of the first calls made. The transaction was a normal transaction with approximately 45-day due diligence period, with a cash buyer. The building had an additional 2,365 square feet of basement area that was not calculated in the building size. *Verified by the Jefferson County Assessor’s Office and the listing broker. Bennett believed the Colorado School of Mines was the “perfect buyer” as it was the anchor tenant in the building for the last several years. The building sold on an in-place cap rate of “nearly 7 percent.”

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.