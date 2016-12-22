Colorado Auto Finders acquires 4.5 acre-site

Arapahoe County

Property Location: North side of E. Arapahoe Road, southwest corner E. Peakview Ave. & E. Euclid Drive, 12351 E. Arapahoe Road, Centennial

Property Description: Vacant land, proposed 12,600-sf Auto Finders Facility

Land Size: 4.5 acres

Sales Price: $1.08M, or $5.50 psf

Reception No.: D6144185

Closing Date: 12/9

Grantor: Concorde Place by: James Blair Properties Inc., 303-805-9839,

Ron Johnson, VP, & Glenn Carpenter, mgr.

Grantee: Awada Enterprises 2 LLC, Ali F. Awada, mgr., 303-636-9000, 2200 S. Parker Road, Suite A, Denver 80231

Financing: $2.25M payable to Bank West due 1-5-2043 (SBA loan)

Comments: See site development plan D6132513 for Colorado Auto Finders. See 2075-24-3-32-002. The 12,600-sf Auto Finders facility will include 72 parking spaces & 210 spaces for vehicle storage.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.