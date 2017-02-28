Central Denver warehouse is snagged by owner-user for $3.5 million

Denver County

Property Location: 2452 W. Second Ave., Denver

Property Description: 46,999-sf warehouse, YOC 1982, masonry

Land Size: 2.33 acres

Sales Price: $3.45M, or $73.40 psf

Reception No.: 2017014785

Grantor: 2452 W. 2nd Ave LLC, Jeremy Records, mgr., 303-628-0200

Grantee: West 2nd Avenue Dev LLC, Randy Benedict, mgr., 720-548-2551.

Closing Date: 2/2

Financing: $3.08M payable to Community Banks of Colorado

Comments: See APN: 05084-10-022. Listed and sold by Sam Slaton, 303-813-6463, Steve Hager, 303-813-6446, & Matt Trone, 303-813-6426, of Cushman & Wakefield. There is billboard signage on property located on West 2nd Avenue frontage. There are 11 dock doors and one drive-in door. Estimated expenses are $2.11 per square foot with 36,340 sf available for lease. Seller’s company is Central Development Inc. Buyer’s company is Professional Restoration, 720-548-2551.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.