CBRE team handles year-end apartment sales

As 2016 came to a close, the Denver-based CBRE multifamily team listed, marketed and sold two apartment communities for a total of almost $167 million.

The two sales to separate buyers likely represented records for communities in the Northglenn and Glendale markets.

“I would think so,” said Dan Woodward, who listed the 324-unit Alister Cherry Creek at 850 S. Dahlia St. in Glendale, and the 352-unit Regatta in Northglenn, with fellow team members David Potarff and Matt Barnett.

Both buyers were from the San Francisco area.

In the larger of the two deals, Braddock & Logan Homes paid $85 million, or $262,345.68 per unit, for the Alister.

The seller, Mill Creek Residential Trust of Denver, paid $71 million, or $219,136 per door, in October 2014, according to public records.

The sale equated to a 19.7 percent premium to what Mill Creek paid two years earlier.

“I think $262,000 per door for 1995 construction would be a record for that area,” Woodward said.

He estimated that they gave 15 tours to interested buyers.

The team probably would have given more tours, but many prospective buyers already were familiar with the Alister.

“It was on the market not too long ago (before Mill Creek bough it), so quite a few people were familiar with it and had toured it a couple of years ago,” he said.

The property sits on 15.22 acres, giving it a density of 21.29 units per acre, according to Apartment Insights, the apartment database owned and updated by Cary Bruteig.

“Given its location very close to Cherry Creek, it isn’t a very dense project,” Woodward said.

“It is much different than what is being built today,” he continued.

“It is more of a walk-up, while now they build either the wrap product or, more likely, a podium-style project. Braddock & Logan is used to owning this style of walk-up project,” he noted.

The location can’t be beat, he added.

“I think Braddock & Logan appreciated the ‘irreplaceability’ of this location,” Woodward said.

It also is a high demographic area.

Research by CBRE shows that within a 1-mile radius of the Alister, the average household income is $96,257 and within a 3-mile radius it is $100,516.

The median household income is $55,684 within a 1-mile radius and $63,103 within a 3-mile radius.

Prior to this acquisition, Braddock & Logan already owned four apartment communities in the Denver area with a total of 1,119 units, according to Apartment Insights.

The Alister represents the largest of the owner’s holdings in the metro area, according to Apartment Insights.

In the other deal handled by the CBRE team, the Sares-Regis Group paid $81.8 million, or $232,386 per unit, for the 352-unit Regatta in Northglenn.

The seller, the Bascom Group, had paid $42.25 million, or $120,028 per door, for the property in 2011, according to public records. In other words, Bascom sold it for 93.6 percent more than it paid for the property.

The community was constructed in 2001.

“It came on the market at a time when there was a lot on the market, so the buying pool might have been a bit thinner” than it would have been in the recent past, Woodward said.

Still, the CBRE team gave about 15 tours of the property to prospective buyers from the West Coast and the Denver area, he said.

“It had a value-add component although it was very well maintained,” he said.

The northern suburban location also was appealing, he said.

“It sits very near a future light-rail line that is opening in 2018,” Woodward said. “Light rail will only be a few blocks away. And it is a very easy commute to downtown.”

The property originally was developed by Carmel Cos. and is not “too dense” with 15.44 units per acre, he noted.

“It is a two-story product that is laid out very nicely,” Woodward said.

The units are large, with an average size of 919 sf, making them attractive to families, he said.