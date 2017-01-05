Castle Rock retail building sells for $669 per square foot

Douglas County

Property Location: 832 New Memphis, Castle Rock

Property Description: 5,823-sf, two-tenant retail building, YOC 2016

Land Size: 0.76 acres

Sales Price: $3.9M, or $668.72 psf

Reception No.: 2016092516

Grantor: Snowmound Spirea LLC by: Alberta Castle Rock Management LLC, Donald G. Provost, mgr.

Grantee: Inco-Veterans LLC, 2360 Corporate Circle, Suite 400, Henderson Nevada 89074

Closing Date: 12/15

Comments: Listed by Marcus & Millichap, Jamie Medress, Mark Ruble, Chris Lind of Phoenix Office & Richard Bird of Denver office. Income is $226,409 with in-place cap rate of 5.8%. Expenses are $58,230 per year and net leases total $38.88 per square foot. Tenants include Café Rio, 2,901 sf, & T-Mobile, 2,922 sf, with 10-year leases.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.