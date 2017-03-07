Cascades marks $63 million entrance into Denver market

A suburban Class A office building that has seen a surge of leasing activity has been acquired for $63 million, an impressive increase over the price it achieved last year.

America’s Capital Partners bought the Cascades, a 348,760-square-foot building at 6300 S. Syracuse Way in Centennial, from Alliance Bernstein for $180.64 per sf. The asset traded for $41 million in the second quarter of last year, according to Arapahoe County records.

“Cascades provided for a strong return to the owners after an accelerated execution of its business plan, which further underscores the strength of the Fiddler’s Green submarket,” said John Jugl, vice president of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Capital Markets’ Western Region. “Cascades will still provide for a very attractive leveraged return with a greater reliance of in-place cash flows, which is representative of current suburban office underwriting trends.”

The acquisition is America’s Capital Partners first in the Denver market.

“Cascades marks our entry into the Denver office market, where we intend to establish an operating hub for a multi-asset office building platform as we have done in Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte and major Florida markets,” Sergie Socolsky, company CEO and a partner in America’s Capital Advisors Funds I and II, said in a statement.