California investor buys three-tenant retail center in Thornton

Adams County
Property Location: 3890 E. 104th Ave., Thornton
Property Description: 6,729-sf, three-tenant retail building, YOC 1999, masonry
Land Size: 40,511 sf
Sales Price: $2.72M, or $404.22 psf
Reception No.: 2016000114708
Grantor:. 104th Colorado LLC, Fadi Sawaged, mbr.
Grantee: The Geri Woolls Living Trust, Geri Woolls, trustee, 714-842-4117
8291 Guilders Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Closing Date: 12/30
Comments: See APN: 1823-26-1-03-033. This property was listed by Justin Krieger of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors, 303-962-9558. The three tenants include Verizon, T-Mobile & Pizza Hut. The building was renovated in 2016, and the going-in cap rate was 6%.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.