California investor buys three-tenant retail center in Thornton

Adams County

Property Location: 3890 E. 104th Ave., Thornton

Property Description: 6,729-sf, three-tenant retail building, YOC 1999, masonry

Land Size: 40,511 sf

Sales Price: $2.72M, or $404.22 psf

Reception No.: 2016000114708

Grantor:. 104th Colorado LLC, Fadi Sawaged, mbr.

Grantee: The Geri Woolls Living Trust, Geri Woolls, trustee, 714-842-4117

8291 Guilders Drive, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Closing Date: 12/30

Comments: See APN: 1823-26-1-03-033. This property was listed by Justin Krieger of Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors, 303-962-9558. The three tenants include Verizon, T-Mobile & Pizza Hut. The building was renovated in 2016, and the going-in cap rate was 6%.

