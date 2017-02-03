California investor acquires Gander Mountain building for $12.5 million

Douglas County

Property Location: 18420 Cottonwood Drive, Parker, “Gander Mountain”

Property Description: 57,359-sf discount store, YOC 2015, masonry

Land Size: 5.95 acres

Sales Price: $12.53M, or $218.48 psf

Reception No.: 2017003731

Grantor: GM Parker 785 LLC c/o Guggenheim Inc, Robert F. Strandt, pres.

Grantee: Copper Hill Partners Inc. c/o Ahmad Ghaderi, 616-250-4977

Closing Date: 1/18

Comments: This is a long-term single-tenant lease with Gander Mountain. The land sale occurred Aug. 31, 2015, for $2.59M, or $10 per square foot. The lease was for a 15-year term with four five-year options. The purchase agreement was dated Oct. 18, 2016.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.