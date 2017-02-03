California investor acquires Gander Mountain building for $12.5 million

Douglas County
Property Location: 18420 Cottonwood Drive, Parker, “Gander Mountain”
Property Description: 57,359-sf discount store, YOC 2015, masonry
Land Size: 5.95 acres
Sales Price: $12.53M, or $218.48 psf
Reception No.: 2017003731
Grantor: GM Parker 785 LLC c/o Guggenheim Inc, Robert F. Strandt, pres.
Grantee: Copper Hill Partners Inc. c/o Ahmad Ghaderi, 616-250-4977
Closing Date: 1/18
Comments: This is a long-term single-tenant lease with Gander Mountain. The land sale occurred Aug. 31, 2015, for $2.59M, or $10 per square foot. The lease was for a 15-year term with four five-year options. The purchase agreement was dated Oct. 18, 2016.
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.