Buehler Moving & Storage acquires 326,900 sf

Adams County

Property Location: 16456 E. Airport Circle, Aurora

Property Description: 326,900-sf industrial building, YOC 1999, concrete panel

Land Size: 17.27 acres

Sales Price: $20.1M, or $61.49 psf

Reception No.: 20160000106271

Closing Date: 12/6

Grantor: Graebel Warehouse LLC, William H. Graebel, mgr., 303-329-3217

Grantee: S&Z Realty LLLP c/o Buehler Moving & Storage, Stuart Smith, pres., 3899 Jackson St., Denver

Financing: $20.43M payable to ZB, NA, Vectra Bank Colorado, due 11-29-2026

Comments: See APN: 01821-29-4-02-002. Cushman & Wakefield brokers Alec Rhodes, Tyler Smith & Aaron Valdez represented Buehler Moving.

