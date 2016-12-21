Buehler Moving & Storage acquires 326,900 sf

Adams County
Property Location: 16456 E. Airport Circle, Aurora
Property Description: 326,900-sf industrial building, YOC 1999, concrete panel
Land Size: 17.27 acres
Sales Price: $20.1M, or $61.49 psf
Reception No.: 20160000106271
Closing Date: 12/6
Grantor: Graebel Warehouse LLC, William H. Graebel, mgr., 303-329-3217
Grantee: S&Z Realty LLLP c/o Buehler Moving & Storage, Stuart Smith, pres., 3899 Jackson St., Denver
Financing: $20.43M payable to ZB, NA, Vectra Bank Colorado, due 11-29-2026
Comments: See APN: 01821-29-4-02-002. Cushman & Wakefield brokers Alec Rhodes, Tyler Smith & Aaron Valdez represented Buehler Moving.
