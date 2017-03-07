Boulder flex sells for investment adviser

Boulder County

Property Location: 6265 Gunbarrel Ave., Boulder

Property Description: 152,002-sf office/flex/warehouse, YOC 1969

Land Size: 12.31 acres

Sales Price: $16M, or $105.26 per sf

Reception No.: 03575818

Grantor: RE I Residential II LLC by: Bow River Capital LLC, Nick Koncilja, mgr.

Grantee: 6265 Gunbarrel Avenue LLC c/o Manchester Capital Management

Closing Date: 2/17

Comments: BI, a division of the Geo Group Inc., occupies 78,000 sf. The balance of the space is available for lease at $11 psf, triple net, contact Daniel Close, 720-528-6342, Erik Abrahamson, 303-264-1900, or Jeremy Kroner, 303-264-1916, of CBRE Inc. There are eight overhead doors (seven with loading docks with levelers and one grade-level overhead door. The remaining 73,502 sf can be divided into two units, 48,502 sf or 25,000 sf. There are 461 parking spaces. The property previously sold on 10-3-2016 from U.S. Bank, NA, Trustee & CWCapital Asset Management LLC to Bow River Capital for $10 million.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.