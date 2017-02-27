Boulder Cork owner buys building for $2.2 million

Boulder County

Property Location: 3295 30th St., Boulder, “Boulder Cork Restaurant”

Property Description: 6,775-sf restaurant building, YOC 1969, brick

Land Size: 41,129 sf

Sales Price: $2.2M, or $324.72 psf

Reception No.: 03573020

Grantor: Ava Evans Trust, Douglas Evans, Trustee

Grantee: Boulder Steak LLC, Alan A. Teran, mgr.

Closing Date: 2/1

Financing: $1.18M @ 4.75% payable to seller

Comments: See APN: 1463-203-00-065. Alan Teran has been the owner of the Boulder Cork since 1981 and just acquired the building from his landlord.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.