Aurora agricultural land sells for $25,269 per acre

Arapahoe County
Property Location: NEC S. Picadilly Road & E. Alameda, Aurora
Property Description: Vacant land
Land Size: 77.29 acres in three tracts of land
Sales Price: $1.95M, or $25,269 per acre
Reception No.: D6144943
Closing Date: 12/12
Grantor: Kevin M. Martin & Hugh T. Privette
Grantee: The Trust for Public Land, Brenda Schick, VP, 303-837-1414,
1410 Grant St., Denver 80203
Comments: See APN: 1975-12-3-00-010, 1975-12-3-00-011, 1975-12-3-00-012
Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.