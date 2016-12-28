Aurora agricultural land sells for $25,269 per acre

Arapahoe County

Property Location: NEC S. Picadilly Road & E. Alameda, Aurora

Property Description: Vacant land

Land Size: 77.29 acres in three tracts of land

Sales Price: $1.95M, or $25,269 per acre

Reception No.: D6144943

Closing Date: 12/12

Grantor: Kevin M. Martin & Hugh T. Privette

Grantee: The Trust for Public Land, Brenda Schick, VP, 303-837-1414,

1410 Grant St., Denver 80203

Comments: See APN: 1975-12-3-00-010, 1975-12-3-00-011, 1975-12-3-00-012

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.