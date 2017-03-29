Arvada site to be home to 12 paired homes

Jefferson County

Property Location: 6804 Carr St., Arvada, “Proposed Hillside Cottages”

Property Description: Land value, zoned for 12 paired homes (24 homes)

Land Size: 5.053 acres

Sales Price: $1.4M, or $6.36 per sf, or $58,333 per lot

Reception No.: 2017025888

Grantor: H. Edward Moore Jr, et al.

Grantee: Royal Oak LLC, Steve Wilke, mgr.

Closing Date: 3/8

Financing: Cash

Comments: See APN: 39-022-00-008. There is a 1,377-sf house constructed in 1954. Listed by Easy Street Properties, Sam Kimbriel, 303-900-3186. The sales prices will be between $500,000 to $600,000 each.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.