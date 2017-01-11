Apartment development site sells for $8.13M

Denver County

Property Location: 3200 W. Colfax Ave., Denver

Property Description: Land value

Land Size: 177,497 sf, or 4.07 acres

Sales Price: $8.13M, or $45.78 psf, or $21,667 per buildable unit

Reception No.: 2016181059

Grantor: Shanghai Land Investments LLC, Woon Ki Lau, mbr.

Grantee: Vue at Mile High LLC, Embrey Partners Ltd., 210-824-6044,

Brent Goodwin, VP, 1020 NE Loop 410, Suite 700, San Antonio, TX 78209

Closing Date: 12/22

Financing: $39.22M payable to Frost Bank

Comments: Pt. Blocks A & B, New Avondale; See APN: 05052-00-022 & 05052-00-023. The buyer plans to construct 375 apartment units on the site.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.