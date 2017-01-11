Apartment development site sells for $8.13M

Denver County
Property Location: 3200 W. Colfax Ave., Denver
Property Description: Land value
Land Size: 177,497 sf, or 4.07 acres
Sales Price: $8.13M, or $45.78 psf, or $21,667 per buildable unit
Reception No.: 2016181059
Grantor: Shanghai Land Investments LLC, Woon Ki Lau, mbr.
Grantee: Vue at Mile High LLC, Embrey Partners Ltd., 210-824-6044,
Brent Goodwin, VP, 1020 NE Loop 410, Suite 700, San Antonio, TX 78209
Closing Date: 12/22
Financing: $39.22M payable to Frost Bank
Comments: Pt. Blocks A & B, New Avondale; See APN: 05052-00-022 & 05052-00-023. The buyer plans to construct 375 apartment units on the site.
