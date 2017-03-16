Adams’s County sites slated for stand-alone dental offices

Adams County

Property Location: East side of Bridge St, 450’ north of Bristlecone St, Brighton

Property Description: Vacant land, plan to build 5,000-sf dental office

Land Size: 43,806 sf

Sales Price: $675,000, or $15.41 per sf

Reception No.: 2017-18245

Grantor: Dillon Companies Inc., Dennis R. Gibson, VP

Grantee: Brighton Covenant Group II, 17000 Red Hill Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, & EP Brighton II LLC, 22235 Pacific Coast Highway, Suite B, Malibu, CA 90265

Closing Date: 2/28

Comments: Lot 4, Block 2, Brighton Crossing Filing No. 2, 2nd Amendment; see Reception No. 20130063032 and APN 1569-02-3-22-052. Patrick Gunn, 303-770-8884. Site was listed by Scott Steputis & Rhonda Coy of Crosbie Real Estate Group. Anchored by 123,000-sf King Soopers. Email address for Pacific Dental Services is www.pacificdentalservices.com.

Property Location: West side of Huron Street, 350’ south of W. 136th Ave., Westminster

Property Description: Vacant land, plan to build dental office

Land Size: 52,380 sf

Sales Price: $838,128, or $16 per sf

Reception No.: 2017-18914

Grantor: Retail Services Company LLC, Larry Gayeski, mgr., 303-457-9434

Grantee: SPC Dental LLC c/o Sedona Dental, Dr. Jack W. Choi, 303-452-3982, Dr. Alexander H. Park & Dr. Chris J. Sakkaris, mgrs., 303-450-3144

Closing Date: 2/28

Financing: $588,000 @ 4% payable to grantor, due 6-30-17

Comments: Lot 3A, Final Plat First Replat Quail Crossing-Commercial Subdivision Filing No. 1; see 2017 17520 for copy of file plat. Listed and sold by G2 Real Estate, Michelle Gayeski, 720-290-4447.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.