Jefferson County Property Location: 650-670 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Lakewood, “Office Depot” Property Description: 20,689-sf shopping center & 25,845-sf single-tenant building, YOC 1995, masonry construction (total 46,534 sf) Land Size: 90910...By John Winslow
“There will never be a better day.” Friends of the late John O’Meara merely had to repeat that quote, “There will never be a better day,” and...By John Rebchook
A Denver-based real estate investment trust landed 423,412 square feet of Class A industrial product in a $36.43 million transaction. Industrial Property Trust acquired Buildings 1 and...By Jill Jamieson-Nichols
A suburban Class A office building that has seen a surge of leasing activity has been acquired for $63 million, an impressive increase over the price...By Jill Jamieson-Nichols
Adams County Property Location: 23903 E. Prospect Ave., Aurora Property Description: 12,700 sf strip center, YOC 2005, brick Land Size: 1.62 acres Sales Price: $7.468M, or $588.03 psf Reception No.: 2017009698 Grantor: BLC-II, Michael S....By John Winslow
The locally based firm purchased the Landon Park Apartments in Aurora – the latest apartment acquisition by the real estate investment company, which, since the start of 2017, has purchased nearly 800 units in the Denver metro area.By Jennifer Hayes
Food-service equipment supplier BSI leased a 117,000-square-foot building at Hub 25, a new Class A industrial park at 601 E. 64th Ave. in Denver. BSI is widely recognized for manufacturing “ZGuards,”...By Jill Jamieson-Nichols
Denver County Property Location: NEC S. Broadway & E. Arizona Ave.; NWC S. Lincoln St. & E. Arizona Ave.; 1190 S. Broadway, Denver Property Description: Vacant land, zoned R-MU-30 Land...By John Winslow
Adams County Property Location: 100 S. Sable Blvd., Aurora, “Landon Park Apartments” Property Description: 464-unit, two-story apartment complex (33 buildings), 344,280 sf, YOC 1978, frame/brick YOC 2013 Land Size: 20.67 acres Sales...By John Winslow
A record number of hotel rooms will be added to the Denver area hotel market this year. The market is poised to add 3,500 to 3,800 hotel...By John Rebchook