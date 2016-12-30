3,456 sf VFW building sells for $375,000

Denver County

Property Location: 963 Federal Blvd., Denver

Property Description: 3,456-sf meeting hall building, YOC 1967, brick

Land Size: 6,250 sf

Sales Price: $375,000, or $108.51 psf

Reception No.: 2016176253

Grantor: Overseas Vets Inc.

Grantee: Bouncer Trust 86 Ridgeview Lane, Boulder 80302

Closing Date: 12/15

Comments: This property was listed by Western Investor Network, Matt Ritter, 720-344-1174 or 513-315-1267, matt.ritter@westinvestnet.com, and contains 3,600-sf single-story brick VFW Meeting Hall with 12 parking spaces. Roof was repaired in 2015.

Comp of the Day is provided by John V. Winslow, president of Winslow Property Consultants. Winslow has more than 40 years’ experience in commercial real estate. He can be reached at 720-612-7878 or Colprop2012@gmail.com.