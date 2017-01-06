203,000-square-foot Denver dock terminal sold to Maryland trucking company for $11.23M

Denver County

Property Location: 39-50 S. Kalamath St., Denver

Property Description: 203,203-warehouse, 33 dock-high doors, 16’-34’ clear, YOC 1960/1975/1981, sprinklers plus 11,680 sf mezzanine (not calculated in rsf)

Land Size: 7.3 acres

Sales Price: $11.23M, or $55.24 psf

Reception No.: 2016181513 & 2016181514

Grantor: 50 South Kalamath LLC by: DGH Kalamath LLC, David Hagan, mgr. Grantee: RLF I-Kalamath SPE c/o North American Terminals Management LLC, 201 West Street, Suite 200, Annapolis, MD 21401, 410-280-1100

Closing Date: 12/19

Comments: Block 13, Lake Archer Sub, Lot 20, pt. Lots 4-6 & 16-19, Block 12, Lake Archer Sub; see APN: 05096-10-013 &05096-11-001. Listed by Mitchell Zatz, Carmon Hicks & Jason White of JLL.

