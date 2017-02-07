1515 Wynkoop earns LEED Platinum certification

Hines and Invesco Real Estate announced that 1515 Wynkoop earned Platinum certification under the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED rating system for existing buildings.

Completed in 2009 and owned by a separate account pension fund client of Invesco Real Estate, 1515 Wynkoop is an eight-story, 306,791-square-foot office building located on the northwest corner of 15th and Wynkoop streets in Lower Downtown.

The building’s sustainability achievements include monthly landfill diversion of over 50 percent through recycling, including e-recycling, cooking oil recycling, lamp and battery recycling, and support for a home e-recycling program. Other achievements include partnering with general contractors to maximize trash diversion during tenant-improvement construction; a garage relamp project to save approximately 69,520 kilowatt hours each year; and support for alternative commuting, including electric vehicle charging stations and bike storage with locker rooms and showers – resulting in 63 percent of building occupants using alternative modes of transportation.

“Achieving LEED Platinum is a testament to the value of applying solid, proactive operating principles to create efficiencies, cost savings and long-term value,” said Gary Holtzer, Hines senior managing director and global sustainability officer. “Continuous improvement by the on-site Hines staff was at the core of moving this building to Platinum.”

In addition to this sustainability milestone, 1515 Wynkoop has earned the Energy Star label every year since 2010. With a current score of 95, the building ranks in the top 5 percent of U.S. office buildings in terms of energy efficiency. This translates to estimated annual greenhouse gas reductions equivalent to removing 733 passenger vehicles from the road.

“Invesco Real Estate takes sustainability very seriously and the LEED Platinum certification is a way for us to demonstrate this to our tenants, the local community and our clients,” said Duncan Walker, Invesco Real Estate senior director of asset management. “We recognize and appreciate the hard work and tenacity shown by Hines in this accomplishment.”